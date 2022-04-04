Family sues Boston nightclub where Region Marine fatally stabbed

The family of a Marine from Northwest Indiana is suing the Boston nightclub where he was fatally stabbed.

Daniel Martinez, a Merrillville High School graduate who grew up in Crown Point, was stabbed outside the Sons of Boston bar in downtown Boston while visiting a fellow Marine for St. Patrick's Day. He was 23 years old and lived in Palos Hills.

His family hired Altman Nussbaum & Shunnarah Trial Attorneys to file a civil lawsuit after Alvaro Larrama, a 38-year-old bouncer, was arrested on a charge of murder.

"When there's a senseless tragedy like this, the victim's family is overwhelmed by emotion," attorney Tom Flaws said. "Grief, confusion and sadness are all natural. Make no mistake. The Martinez family feels all of these emotions at this time. ... It's also normal for a family to feel anger in light of this avoidable tragedy."

The family is troubled after learning the Sons of Boston lost its entertainment license after their son's death and that it allowed a man to staff the door with a weapon without a license, Flaws said. The lawsuit would give the family the ability to get subpoena power to investigate whether the bar could have prevented the incident, such as by better screening or training the bouncer, he said.

"The city has alleged that after the stabbing the bar did nothing to help Daniel or catch the person who had stabbed him," he said. "It's been reported the assailant was allowed to reenter the bar, clean blood off himself and escape through the back door."

The Sons of Boston bar did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We will get to the bottom of this," Flaws said. "We will do everything we can to ensure this never happens again."

Martinez, who also attended Hammond Baptist Schools, was looking to attend college, buy a house and travel the world as a photographer.

"I would like my son's life to be remembered that it doesn't end here," his father Manuel Martinez said.

In the future, the family hopes to start a foundation to continue the good work their son did, such as feeding the homeless on Wacker Drive in Chicago and volunteering at senior citizen homes.

"We'd like to start a foundation in his name and let his legacy continue," he said.

He had recently been discharged after a tour of duty in the Marines.

"It was something he was always interested in," his brother Matthew Martinez said. "His senior year of high school, he went to the recruiter's station every Wednesday to train for boot camp. By the time he went to boot camp, we were sad but we knew that's what he wanted and what he would get done. He loved his country and it was something he wanted to do."

As a young child, he was enrolled in the Baptist Boys Battalion where he learned to tie knots, start fires and other outdoorsy skills, his father said.

"He also did it because he loved his country," Manuel Martinez said. "This country, even with its imperfections, always has been very good to our families, to the generations that came before us and the generations that will come after us."

