Fast-moving severe storm system bears down on Region; thousands without power
Storm stock
Doug Ross, file, The Times

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lake and Porter counties until 9:15 p.m. 

A separate storm warning is in effect until 10 p.m. for northern LaPorte County, including communities of Michigan City, LaPorte and others in the storm's path. 

A line of severe storms was located at 8:22 p.m. along a line extending from Ogden Dunes to near Wilmington to near Wenoma, moving east at 55 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service. 

The storm system could produce wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour. Tree damage, and damage to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings are expected, the NWS said.

Impacted Northwest Indiana communities include Hammond, Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Griffith, St. John, Chesterton and Lake Station, the weather services said.

As of 8:50 p.m. nearly 3,300 NIPSCO customers were without power, including 1,377 in Gary; 1,328 in Michigan City, and 505 in Valparaiso. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

