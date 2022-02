Fatal crash closes portion of I-94, police say

PORTER — One person has been reported dead in a crash that has closed off multiple lanes of Interstate 94 late Wednesday.

At 8:11 p.m. first responders were called to a wreck at the westbound 22.8 mile marker on I-94 in the Porter area near U.S. 20, Indiana State Police said.

The crash involved a collision between a car and semitrailer.

One person died at the scene and no other injuries were immediately reported.

Westbound lanes in the area of the wreck have been shut down except for the inside shoulder and a left lane. Traffic is slowly moving through the area, but there will be heavy delays through Wednesday night.

The investigation was still ongoing and further details were not immediately releasable.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

