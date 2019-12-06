GARY — Saturday’s father-daughter dance in Gary — dubbed the “Red Carpet Affair” — starts Saturday at the Genesis Convention Center, 1 Genesis Center Plaza, with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by the main event from 7-10 p.m.
The ball will be a chance for fathers to reconnect with their daughters and share a beautiful experience at the dance, complete with the red carpet treatment, a royal spread of refreshments and live performances, according to organizer Sidney Savage II, of Gary.
Rickey Smiley, comedian, television host and radio personality, is hosting the event, Savage said.
Savage said the Gary Community School Corporation is a partner in the event and is heading up the “Adopt-A-Daughter” program. They are working to find positive male role models who can accompany young girls who don’t have someone in their life to invite.
Savage said he included the schools so the recruitment of male volunteers would be “a trusted process” and provide a safe environment for everyone.
Other event sponsors and partners include Xfinity, Oak Knoll Renaissance Apartments, Villa Beach Apartments, New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and Faith Tabernacle Deliverance.
Organizers will also be handing out “Fiercely Favorite” awards and father and daughter of the year awards.
Tony Blair, founder and CEO of Blind Social Center, and Aaliyah Stewart, a teen spearheading efforts to open a youth center in Gary, are among the recipients this year.
Tickets can be purchased at the door the night of the event.