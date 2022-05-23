Faulty transformer leaves 1,800 without power Monday in Hammond, NIPSCO says

HAMMOND — A faulty main transformer is being blamed for an outage that left 1,800 NIPSCO customers in the dark Monday morning in the Hammond area.

The faulty transformer is located at the Sibley substation, NIPSCO spokeswoman Megan Henning said.

The outage began at 7:13 a.m. and crews were on site shortly after working to restore service, she said. Power is expected to be restored by mid morning.

NIPSCO was also reporting nearly 100 outages Monday morning a little further south in Schererville, according to the company's outage website.

The company experienced two widespread outages late last week, both the result of motorists striking and damaging utility poles and wires.

Areas hit by those outages were Merrillville, Schererville, Crown Point, Griffith and Hammond, NIPSCO reported.

Thursday's outage forced the closure of the Lake County Government Center, which houses county offices, various courtrooms and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

