Federal funds to help Lake County replace septic systems with sanitary sewers

The commissioners also are looking to spend an additional $25 million in American Rescue Plan funds to get five of the nine subdivisions using septic systems in Center Township, near Crown Point, onto sanitary sewers.

Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, said the county already has a tentative agreement with Crown Point to bring the subdivisions online, a move that Tippy said aligns with Crown Point's wastewater system expansion plans.

Federal law requires American Rescue Plan funds be spent by 2026. Weber said he's confident the sewer projects can be designed next year, put out for bid in 2023, and completed by 2025 — keeping the extra year as a buffer if necessary to finish the work.

The commissioners said the remaining unsewered areas near Gary and Crown Point will get connected when the county is able to put together sufficient resources to complete the work, or if Congress provides the needed funds as part of Democratic President Joe Biden's stalled infrastructure legislation.

Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, acknowledged that a massive sewer project isn't the kind of thing most public officials think of spending money on when unexpected cash comes in the door because if it's done right people will never see it, or probably even think about it, once it's installed.