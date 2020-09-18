Feds again delay indictment of Freeman-Wilson's close confidant accused of wire fraud

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The federal government has once again agreed to hold off formally indicting Mary Cossey, a former Gary city employee, in her federal fraud case.

Cossey, a serial filer in bankruptcy court from Munster, was charged Aug. 4 with one count of wire fraud. She is a close confidant to former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.

Cossey was scheduled to be arraigned Friday, but U.S. prosecutors instead requested the extension "to allow time for a possible pre-indictment resolution of the matter."

This means the government now has an additional 35 days, or until Oct. 23, to file charges against Cossey.

This is the second deadline extension by U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office. It's unclear what type of resolution Cossey and prosecutors are aiming for in lieu of an indictment.

Cossey's lawyer, Scott King, has said his client has pleaded not guilty. King has suggested the wire fraud charge may be "some kind of pressure tactic" by the federal government to get information on someone else.

Cossey worked in Gary government for a few years during Freeman-Wilson's administration, first in a newly created position of director of constituent services in 2013. There, she received an $80,000 annual salary.