Feds indict land speculator tied to Gary casino property deal

Gutierrez was forbidden by the county to bid on his tax-delinquent properties as well, but he evaded that requirement by having so-called straw buyers acquire them and turn them back over to him.

Randy H. Wyllie, attorney for the county auditor which oversees the annual county tax sales, thanked federal authorities Tuesday for initiating this case.

“It’s the tip of the iceberg. Many others use straw buyers to wash away the taxes we owe. I’ve been chasing them for years... I hope this case leads to many more investigations,” Wyllie said.

The county runs one of the largest tax sales in the state because many of the thousands of properties in it are in Gary where decades of unemployment, crime and other social ills have left the blighted city with too few legitimate taxpayers and an undervalued real estate market.

Tax sale speculators buy nearly worthless parcels of land for as little as $500 apiece in hope of reaping a windfall when a large corporation buys land to locate in Gary.

That opportunity arose three years ago when plans were announced for a $300 million Hard Rock casino at Burr Street and the Borman Expressway, within a few hundred feet of Gutierrez’s four properties.