MUNSTER — Kevin Feldman loves helping people and raising money and awareness.
Feldman, the new director of development for The Salvation Army in Lake County, has been with the group since June.
Feldman, of Schererville, is responsible for fundraising for the organization and recruiting volunteers.
"I basically raise money and cultivate relationships with donors," Feldman said.
Though Feldman is new to The Salvation Army, he is not new to nonprofits or raising money.
"I love people and I love great causes," Feldman said. "For 30 years I've served on some great causes, and Salvation Army is no different. I have a lot of respect for them."
Before working for nonprofits Feldman worked for General Motors many years ago. While working there he began volunteering with Boy Scouts of America.
"I was raised in a low-income single-parent home and I was in scouting when I was young, so I wanted to give back and volunteer. I helped with developmentally disabled scouts and also with 4H clubs and therapeutic horseback riding groups," he said.
"I knew I wanted to get into nonprofits at that point and help raise money and awareness."
For Feldman, working for a nonprofit is about helping others.
"I love to just meet complete strangers and learn about them and share what I know about Salvation Army and what I represent," Feldman said.
"In someways I'm like a matchmaker; I'm looking for people, foundations, churches who share the same philanthropic interests like those at The Salvation Army."
Feldman said often those in need are the same people who are passionate about helping others.
"Some people don't have money to give, but they can give in another way, whether it be volunteering or just giving in small amounts," Feldman said.
Feldman works out of The Salvation Army location in Munster and helps with the Hammond/Munster, East Chicago and Gary/Merrillville corps.
"I raise money for all three, and we serve southern Lake County, as well," he said. "I am excited about this job because this is a developing county."
He believes many people and businesses have relocated to Northwest Indiana, and that provides challenges and opportunities.
"The most challenging part of my job is that with more people come more human needs," Feldman said. "A lot of folks who move here are middle to low-income and are struggling to make ends meet. We have to see how we can help them and make their dollars stretch here in Northwest Indiana."
The opportunity with more people relocating to the Region, Feldman hopes, is that more potential donors also are coming to Indiana, too.
Feldman is hoping to do more meaningful work with this job.
"Salvation Army has an incredible 160-year history worldwide with a strong name and strong brand," Feldman said. "I want to do good work here. I want to be a catalyst for helping to bring solutions to people and bring jobs and much-needed programs to various areas. I also hope to help revitalize some of the programs in Gary."