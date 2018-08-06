SCHERERVILLE — After an inaugural fest, Festa Italiana at Villa Cesare has expanded this year’s free admission event to three days, beginning Friday through Sunday at 900 Eagle Ridge Drive.
“We want to give the Region the opportunity to experience and celebrate the amazing Italian culture, which is deeply rooted in family, music and food,” said Jon Biancardi, Festa Italiana chairman.
The fest will feature a variety of Italian cuisine like pizza, Italian beef, Italian sausage, meatball and Calabrian-style pepper sandwiches, pasta, fried ravioli, arancini, gelato and Italian ice, tiramisu, cannoli, biscotti and more from a host of vendors.
The entertainment keeps it authentic with traditional Italian performances by Vince Amore, Jack Miuccio, Daniela Crocco, and a special appearance from the Italian dance group Tradizione Vivente. Sounds of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin will be echoed by local fan favorite Jim Bulanda. At night, people can rock out to Dick Diamond & The Dusters, Spazmatics and Shout Out.
Festa Italiana offers family-friendly activities, too. Kids and adults can compete in the spaghetti eating contest or grape stomping contest, play in the bocce ball tournament, learn how to make pasta or throw pizza dough, check out the bounce house and photobooth, or get their faces painted. A wine and food pairing presented by Carrabba’s Italian Grill with limited seating will be available on Saturday. Call 219-322-3011.