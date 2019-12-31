ST. JOHN — Erik Schneider, owner of the now-shuttered Hometown Appliances, is accused of stealing at least $27,475 from his customers, newly filed court records show.
Court records outline how numerous customers allegedly paid Schneider, 42, of Lowell — with credit cards, personal checks or cash — for promised appliances that never arrived.
Instead, they were met with unanswered phone calls and voice messages, and repeated promises of delivery, records show.
Schneider has been hit with numerous felony theft and misdemeanor conversion charges, filed in Lake Superior Court between Dec. 17 and Dec. 30.
After speaking with an upset customer, an officer with the St. John Police Department said they contacted a credit card company that Hometown Appliances uses on Oct. 17.
The officer learned they were holding up the company's transactions because Schneider allegedly doesn't have enough money in his checking account to cover expenses.
The credit card company representative told police the bank loaned Schneider $60,000 to help him get back on his feet, but nothing has allegedly been paid back, records show.
"Schneider also owes his distributor over $70,000 ... Schneider is in a huge financial (hole) and it sounds like he's just taking people's money and not giving them their appliances they are purchasing," the representative allegedly told police.
Police have not confirmed whether Schneider has been arrested or remains at large.
Aug. 22
In one case, an alleged victim purchased $3,516.02 in appliances from Schneider in August — a dishwasher, refrigerator, double oven and microwave — for a discounted price of $3,100, records show. Schneider offered to reduce to that amount if the customer agreed to pay in cash.
After purchasing the items, the victim allegedly noticed Schneider marked "T/E" in the tax column of the receipt and listed the name "Carrie" as the salesperson. The customer said he doesn't know why he allegedly did this, because the entire transaction was completed by Schneider and he never talked to anyone else at the store.
The promised delivery date came and went, so the victim called Schneider several times, when he was allegedly met with numerous excuses as to why he was behind on delivery, records state.
Sept. 2
A female customer purchased $5,905.33 in appliances from Schneider on Sept. 2, records show. The delivery date was set for Nov. 27.
"The appliances were paid in full but never delivered, nor has (the customer) received a refund," charging documents state.
She told police she attempted to call Schneider's business, but was unable to make contact.
The customer later learned Hometown Appliances was "either shut down or out of business" and the owner of arrested for theft. She then learned multiple customers had similar experiences with Schneider, and feared she would never see her money again, records show.
She told police even the credit card company has refused to cancel the purchase, records show.
Sept. 3
On Sept. 3, another customer bought a stove-top oven and microwave from Schneider for $1,201.61, including installation, records show. The check was cashed the next day, and Schneider allegedly promised her twice over the phone that the appliances would arrive.
"(The customer) advised that just prior to making this report, she tried to reach out to Mr. Schneider again and the voicemail box for the business was full," the report states.
Sept. 11
On Sept. 11, an alleged victim purchased $2,480.26 in appliances using a credit card, and Schneider allegedly promised delivery by Sept. 30, records show.
"When she contacted Hometown and spoke with Schneider, she was advised they were having issues with the supplier," the report states. "She was advised that they would know something in the morning, and he would call back. (The customer) advised that she did receive a call back, and was advised that they would make delivery within a week."
She was offered a "loaner fridge" to use in the meantime, but the final product never arrived, records allege. After repeated unanswered calls, she said she visited the store multiple times to find a closed sign on the door.
That same day, another customer purchase $3,755 in appliances at the store, and was later met with "numerous excuses and promise to delivery the appliances in a few weeks," records allege.
By the time the customer filed the police report Dec. 3, he said he learned the business was closed and had read online that numerous customers were dealt a similar blow with Schneider's company, records state.
Sept. 14
A victim and her husband said they purchased $5,146.70 in appliances from Schneider using two debit cards on Sept. 11.
"After getting the runaround several times and hearing several excuses, (the customer) stated they went back to Hometown Appliance on October 10, 2019 and asked for a refund. Schneider printed a refund ticket showing the (customers) were refunded their money but the money was never posted to their account," the charging documents allege.
When police contacted the credit card company Hometown uses, the representative said customers who are coming in to get their money refunded are not getting the funds re-posted to their accounts because Schneider "owes too much money," documents state.
Sept. 24
Another customer sought felony charges against Schneider, in which he claims Schneider sold him a $1,599 Whirlpool refrigerator including a $35 installation fee on Sept. 24, records state.
After paying him with a personal check, the check was cashed the very next day, with an estimated delivery date of Oct. 8, police said.
The date came and went, and the customer never received his fridge, records show.
Oct. 5
Another customer paid $673 via check to Schneider for a Frigidaire refrigerator Oct. 5, and never received as promised on Nov. 7.
"After several attempts to contact Schneider, she still has not heard from him, nor has he returned any of her calls," charging documents state.
Oct. 9
An alleged victim visited Hometown Appliances on Oct. 9 to buy a refrigerator for $900 in cash, with a promise of delivery in two weeks, records show. After not hearing from Schneider, the victim allegedly called him several more times and received a full voicemail each time.
The man traveled to the business Nov. 22 and left a note under the door, saying he "either wanted his refrigerator delivered or his money back" or he was going to report him to police, records show.
When he returned the next day, the note was gone, records show.
Oct. 28
Another victim said she and her son-in-law went to the storefront Oct. 28 to purchase a gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher for $1,607.14, with delivery and insurance fees. She never received the items as promised, records show.
On that same day, another victim purchased appliances totaling $1,107.81 using a credit card, but never received the products.
One-star reviews
Records show Hometown Appliances, formerly Hometown Appliances & Electronics, opened at 10033 Wicker Ave. in 2010.
Online Google reviews of Schneider's company from five years ago are generally positive and customers praised services there with five stars reviews.
However, in the last year, it appears numerous one-star reviews began flooding in, claiming poor repair service, rude customer service, and undelivered appliances.
"If you are in a hurry for appliances this definitely is not the place to go! They do not return your phone calls and have been waiting for eight weeks. They cashed the check quick enough," one reviewer wrote.