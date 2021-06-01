Find out if your water is contaminated with lead at free testing event June 5

Hammond and Gary residents will have an opportunity to learn if their tap water is contaminated with lead at a free water sampling event on Saturday.
To participate, visit testing sites at St. Joseph's Church at 5304 Hohman Ave. in Hammond or Progressive Community Church at 656 Carolina St. in Gary.
Residents should collect tap water in a clean, dry 2-liter bottle, according to the Northern Lake County Environmental Partnership.
Avoid using the faucet to be tested for 12 hours and fill the bottle with the faucet's "first flush," or the first 2 liters of water that comes out of the plumbing line after many hours of inactivity.
If the bottle needs to be rinsed before filling, use a different faucet to rinse it.
Record the date, time and location of the water sample and take it to one of the testing sites between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.
Participants will be given a short form and ID number. Results will be given on-site, or residents can use the ID number to check a web link for results later in the day.
Julie Peller, professor of chemistry at Valparaiso University, said she and the scientists working with the partnership recognize there are various sources of lead contamination in northern Lake County and drinking water is a main exposure route.
Professor Graham Peaslee, of the University of Notre Dame, and his graduate students developed a method for rapidly testing water for lead, Peller said. The method is relatively inexpensive, so the group wanted to offer the water testing service to families in northern Lake County.
Lead can adversely affect the nervous system, kidney function, immune system, reproductive and developmental systems, and the cardiovascular system. Infants and young children are especially sensitive to lead, which may contribute to behavioral problems and learning deficits.
Older housing where lead paint is present, water and soil are all pathways for possible exposure to the toxic metal. The effects are cumulative for residents exposed through multiple pathways.
Historically, Gary has some of the highest rates of lead-poisoned children in the entire state of Indiana, according to 2005-2015 preliminary Indiana State Health Department data.
Over that time period, 24.5% of children tested above 10 mcg/dL in one census tract just south of U.S. Steel and bordered by Broadway to the west, Ninth Avenue to the south and Virginia, Georgia and Tennessee streets to the east.
State health department experts caution that number may be skewed because those figures also included initial screening results, false positives and unknown sample types. ISDH has said on average, about half of preliminary results are later confirmed as elevated.
Still, nationally, 1.9% of children are estimated to have elevated blood levels above 5 ug/dL — the lower CDC standard.
In and around Gary's Tolleston section and in a census tract that includes the Aetna neighborhood, 6-9% of children had elevated levels, according to the state data. In the downtown area and the city’s Midtown section, percentages range from 10% to more than 20%, data shows.
In the Robertsdale neighborhood in Hammond and Whiting, the U.S. EPA removed lead-contaminated soil from more than 30 properties in 2018 and 2019. The agency says the source of the contamination is the Federated Metals plant, which operated at 2230 Indianapolis Blvd. from 1937 until it closed in 1987.
A number of properties were found to have soil lead levels exceeding 400 parts per million, which is EPA's recommended soil cleanup level. Local, state and federal officials have not yet determined a plan of action for cleaning up those properties.