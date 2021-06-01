Find out if your water is contaminated with lead at free testing event June 5

Hammond and Gary residents will have an opportunity to learn if their tap water is contaminated with lead at a free water sampling event on Saturday.

To participate, visit testing sites at St. Joseph's Church at 5304 Hohman Ave. in Hammond or Progressive Community Church at 656 Carolina St. in Gary.

Residents should collect tap water in a clean, dry 2-liter bottle, according to the Northern Lake County Environmental Partnership.

Avoid using the faucet to be tested for 12 hours and fill the bottle with the faucet's "first flush," or the first 2 liters of water that comes out of the plumbing line after many hours of inactivity.

If the bottle needs to be rinsed before filling, use a different faucet to rinse it.

Record the date, time and location of the water sample and take it to one of the testing sites between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Participants will be given a short form and ID number. Results will be given on-site, or residents can use the ID number to check a web link for results later in the day.