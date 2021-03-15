Fines set for gun violations in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO — Those who discharge firearms in the city could soon feel pain in their pocketbooks following the City Council's approval of an ordinance.

Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera addressed the council prior to its recent vote and said an ordinance on the books allowed for a $25 fine if someone got caught discharging a firearm and was criminally charged.

The new ordinance establishes a fine not to exceed $500.

Councilwoman Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, sponsored the ordinance and said it goes beyond establishing the fine.

"It's also making parents responsible if there's an underage juvenile doing this and they are getting caught," Gonzalez said.

The ordinance allows for parents or legal guardians to be fined up to $500 if minors in their care violate the ordinance.

"A lot of our problems are juveniles," Rivera said. "But when we catch them, we have nothing to go after them with. A $25 ticket is absolutely nothing, but once you start hitting them with these high fines, it'll teach a lesson to the parents."

Rivera said the ordinance will work well in conjunction with the city's ShotSpotter technology that tells police where shots are fired in the city.