Fines set for gun violations in East Chicago
Fines set for gun violations in East Chicago

East Chicago stock (copy)

East Chicago City Hall is shown.

 Times file photo

EAST CHICAGO — Those who discharge firearms in the city could soon feel pain in their pocketbooks following the City Council's approval of an ordinance.

Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera addressed the council prior to its recent vote and said an ordinance on the books allowed for a $25 fine if someone got caught discharging a firearm and was criminally charged.

The new ordinance establishes a fine not to exceed $500.

Councilwoman Monica Gonzalez, D-1st, sponsored the ordinance and said it goes beyond establishing the fine.

"It's also making parents responsible if there's an underage juvenile doing this and they are getting caught," Gonzalez said.

The ordinance allows for parents or legal guardians to be fined up to $500 if minors in their care violate the ordinance.

"A lot of our problems are juveniles," Rivera said. "But when we catch them, we have nothing to go after them with. A $25 ticket is absolutely nothing, but once you start hitting them with these high fines, it'll teach a lesson to the parents."

Rivera said the ordinance will work well in conjunction with the city's ShotSpotter technology that tells police where shots are fired in the city.

"I think this will put some teeth into actually stopping people from discharging firearms just for the fun of it," Rivera said.

The City Council also voted to override a veto by Mayor Anthony Copeland of an ordinance that appropriates funds for Roxana storm and sanitary sewer lining and Alder Street sewer cleaning and lining.

The ordinance narrowly passed by a 5-4 vote at the council's Feb. 22 meeting after it was amended to move $75,000 from the ordinance so it could be used for the council's legal defense against challenges from the administration.

The override of the veto was approved by a 7-1 vote although City Corporation Counsel Carla Morgan told the council it was a violation of state law to change the ordinance after a public hearing on it was held.

She said the proposed transfer of the $75,000 to legal services is considered a new appropriation under the law.

"State law says only the mayor can initiate," Morgan told the council. "You approve or disapprove."

Disagreement between the administration and council also occurred when Morgan told the council that Copeland wanted an ordinance to fund various projects for city departments pulled from the meeting agenda since the council had amended it at its prior meeting and it did not represent what Copeland submitted.

City Council attorney Alfredo Estrada recommended the council postpone the matter until its next regular meeting since he was not prepared to give a legal opinion on whether Copeland could remove the ordinance.

But the council went ahead and approved the ordinance on final reading by a 7-1 vote.

Related to this story

