ST. JOHN TWP. — First responders are searching the site of a structure fire for a possible body Monday morning just south of Dyer, officials say.
Chief Thad Stutler said crews arrived about 1:30 a.m. at the scene in the 7900 block of Rhode Court. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of several burns.
Stutler said this individual alerted officials of another person possibly in the home during the blaze, which resulted in a total loss.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Stutler said. The Indiana State fire marshal and Lake County coroner are at the scene while first responders conduct their search.
