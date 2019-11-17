{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE — A fire late Saturday burned part of a duplex in the 11000 block of west 133rd Lane, according to eyewitnesses.

The rear portion of the structure was in flames when crews arrived, according to eyewitnesses.

No deaths or injuries were reported, according to firefighters at the scene.

Beecher, Crown Point, Lake Hills, Lowell and St. John fire agencies also arrived at the scene to provide aid, eyewitnesses said.

