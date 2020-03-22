Fire damages Hammond CVS

HAMMOND — The Hammond Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to a fire at a CVS Pharmacy on the corner of 165th Street and Calumet Avenue.

Employees said the fire started about 1:30 p.m. before being doused by firefighters. They said the drugstore is closed indefinitely.

Hammond Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Margraf said he was driving by on 165th Street just after the fire broke out. The fire likely started in a trash can at the front entrance of the store and extending up the building, he said.

Wind carried black smoke and could be seen for some distance, Margraf said. Heat cracked the front window of the store.

Fire crews responded and put the fire out within five minutes of their arrival, Margraf said.

Shoppers were seen driving up and still trying to enter the store to purchase goods Sunday afternoon.

Margraf said with broken front windows and likely water damage, the store could easily see $50,000 in repair costs.