HOBART — A fire damaged a screen printing business Thursday on North Hobart Road, an official said.
Hobart firefighters were dispatched about 6:30 a.m. to the business at 665 N. Hobart Road for a fire alarm, Assistant Chief Jack Baker said.
The Police Department also was dispatched for a burglar alarm and reported smoke showing from outside, he said.
Firefighters arrived and found heavy smoke. No one was inside, and no injuries were reported, Baker said.
All of the doors to the business were locked, and the roof partially collapsed.