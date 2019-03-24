LAKE STATION - A Sunday morning fire that destroyed four semi-trailer trucks parked near one another at the Flying J Travel Center is under investigation, according to Lake Station Fire Chief Chuck Fazekas.
The fire was reported at the truck stop at 1401 Ripley Street at about 7:45 a.m., he said.
The Lake Station Fire Department sent two engines and tanker trucks were called in from Hobart and New Chicago, Fazekas said.
No one was injured in the blaze, he said.
Police and fire officials are investigating.
