Fire Training Academy graduates 13 firefighters to serve communities throughout Northwest Indiana

 Pictured are the news graduates from the Fire Training Academy.

 Provided

VALPARAISO — Thirteen new firefighters representing 6 region fire departments will celebrate the completion of a rigorous 9-week training academy at the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation.

“These individuals have made a commitment to serve our communities in one of the most noble of professions. We’re proud of their accomplishments and are looking forward to hearing about their future achievements.” Chief Stewart G. McMillan said. The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) has developed a state-of-the-art campus to serve as a provider of safety, emergency preparedness and response training.

The graduates and their fire departments are:

East Chicago Fire Department: Justin Abascal, Juan Avalos, Gage Philp, James Pintor, David Ramirez Jr., Israel Rivera, Keegan Rooke, Marko Vukasevic

Hanna Township Fire Department: Dawson Calvin

Gary Fire Department: Tyrone Jackson Jr.

Hobart Fire Department: Braden O'Kelley

Portage Fire Department: Richard Traybsza

Hammond Fire Department: Arsenio Wright

