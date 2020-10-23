Fire union says more staffing needed

HOBART — Hobart Professional Firefighters Local 1641 said it appreciates efforts to increase staffing for each shift, but the union says more manpower is needed.

Fire Chief Randy Smith said staffing has improved to 14 firefighters per turn so all of Hobart’s fire stations can have personnel.

At current levels, there are three firefighters available to operate a ladder truck as well as a battalion chief at Station No. 1, according to Local 1641

At Station No. 2, there are two firefighters for a fire engine and two firefighters/paramedics available for an ambulance. There are two firefighters/paramedics staffing Station No. 3 each turn for an ambulance. At Station No. 4, there also are two firefighters available to operate a fire engine as well as two firefighters/paramedics for another ambulance.

“Under current manpower shortfalls, it’s challenging for first-arriving Hobart Fire Department crews to safely and effectively operate when lives hang in the balance,” said Enrique Lopez, president of Local 1641.