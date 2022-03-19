Firefighters battle blaze in Cedar Lake on Saturday morning

CEDAR LAKE — Firefighters saved a home from destruction as they worked to contain a garage fire in Cedar Lake on Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., first responders were alerted of a structure fire in the 8600 block of W. 132nd Avenue, according to the Cedar Lake Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 5141.

Firefighters from the Cedar Lake Local 5141 B-shift were dispatched to the scene to find heavy flames and smoke coming from a detached garage.

Surrounding departments came to aid Cedar Lake firefighters, and the flames were extinguished in less than an hour.

Firefighters stated the quick response and containment of the fire stopped the flames from spreading to the residence. There were no injures reported on scene; however the garage was badly damaged.

The Cedar Lake Fire Department thanked the mutual aid companies who assisted, including St. John Fire Department, Lowell Fire Department, Tri-Creek EMS, Lake Dale Fire Department and Lake Hills Fire Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.