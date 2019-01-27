Firefighters responded quickly to a house fire Sunday in Lake Station — only to find out the fire hydrants were frozen.
So they had to call in water tankers from around the area, according to Lt. John Reitz, public information officer for the Hobart Fire Department.
The blaze happened around noon at a single-family residence at 365 E. 36th Ave. in Lake Station. The New Chicago Fire Department also assisted Lake Station's fire department. Crews were on scene for roughly 3 1/2 hours.
No injuries were reported.