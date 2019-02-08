HIGHLAND — A portion of the roof of a Hampton apartment building collapsed Friday evening as firefighters from the area battled a blaze in Highland.
The roof collapse exposed the interior of a third-floor unit in the building at the 9500 block of Hampton Drive.
Firefighters attacked the flames from both sides of the building, using a crane to spray the top of the apartment with water.
Some residents watched the firefighters battling the blaze, but the 15 degree freezing temperature deterred most bystanders to limit their time outdoors.
Jeremiah Carter’s apartment is in the same building that caught fire, but the flames had not reached his first-floor unit as of 5:45 p.m. He said as soon as he got home from school he and other residents were evacuated.
“I wasn’t even able to grab anything,” Carter said. “I’m worried about a lot of stuff in there.”
Smoke poured into the air around 3 p.m. as the blaze broke out on a third-story apartment in Highland, spreading to other units in the building.
Multiple fire departments responded to the fire about 3:15 p.m. Friday at the Hampton apartments.
According to initial calls, the fire started in a third-floor apartment. Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, but the blaze continued to spread.
By 4:45 p.m. the fire appeared to have spread to another third-story apartment and a second-story apartment.
Residents were cleared from the three-story building. One resident, who lives in a first-floor apartment directly underneath the one that caught fire, said the fire alarm went off, and he saw several firetrucks pull up to the building.
“I’m just glad I could get my cats out,” Rich Bierman said. “I heard the main alarm and then the Highland engines and Munster engines pull up.”
Bierman went back in his apartment to rescue his two cats, where they waited in his car, snug in a carrying tote. There’s no question in the resident’s mind his apartment has been damaged.
“When I was getting my cats, I was getting rained on,” Bierman said.
By 5 p.m., firefighters were still working to extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire and whether anyone is injured is unknown.
