Firefighters honor 7-year-old boy for saving sister from being hit by car

Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin reported no charges have been filed in the incident. Lab work, he said, showed the driver was apparently not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Dixon was airlifted to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, returning home earlier this month.

Diamond Tetter, Dixon’s mother, outlined the boy’s injuries: broken collarbone, broken right femur, head lacerations and exposed skull, displaced fracture of the eighth and ninth ribs, and abrasions. The boy is also wearing a halo brace due to neck bones and ligaments in the neck being broken.

Still, the boy who dreams about being a superhero like his two favorites, Thor and Ironman, was taking in the awards ceremony rather matter-of-factly. He challenged the fire captain to Fortnite dancing and PlayStation games.

In school, Dixon is into multiplication.

“This is beautiful,” Tetter said of her son’s honors. “I’m just glad he’s still here with us.”

The mother added that her son is into sports, the solar system, and anything to do with outer space. She was not surprised at her son’s sibling heroics.