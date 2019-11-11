{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Police and fire officials were called out to the Buffalo Wild Wings west of Broadway at 8:38 a.m. Monday morning for a 911 report of a structure fire. 

Crown Point Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said the fire is no longer active, but firefighters remained on scene as of 9:03 a.m. to ventilate the building, 1584 E. Summit St. in Crown Point. 

Police were on scene to help re-direct traffic, he said. The Crown Point Fire Department will conduct any follow-up investigation, Janda said. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

