EAST CHICAGO — The future use for the now-demolished West Calumet Housing Complex site has been a glaring question mark since summer 2016, when Mayor Anthony Copeland ordered the evacuation of 1,200 residents.
It happened after the city learned of dangerously high lead and arsenic levels in the soil there.
Public comments recently released by the Environmental Protection Agency on site cleanup sheds light on development that may land there.
The complex is one of three contaminated zones within the EPA's USS Lead Superfund site. EPA is digging up polluted yards in neighborhoods to the east, but remediation of West Calumet stalled in light of the city’s desire to demolish the housing complex.
Some uncertainty remains surrounding future use.
The city has enlisted the Lake County Economic Alliance, a countywide economic development group, to solicit commercial/industrial project proposals at the site.
“We are glad that LCEA’s efforts have put East Chicago on the map for these developers and hope they look at other potential projects that make use of our proximity to Chicago, road, rail and air access — and the city’s talented available workforce,” East Chicago Mayor Copeland said in a statement.
In the statement, Copeland said the city still favors EPA cleaning to residential standards, and that he supports community groups' desire for housing development there.
However, Copeland, through a city attorney, has equally acknowledged at EPA meetings the challenges of attracting housing developers there if the EPA moves forward with its preferred cleanup plan — which digs to 24 inches and places deed restrictions and relies on institutional controls at the site.
Such a cleanup would "virtually preclude any future residential developments,” Copeland has told the EPA. He's called for the most stringent cleanup plan EPA has on the table.
‘It’s an option’
Karen Lauerman, president and CEO of the LCEA, said four developer teams are eyeing light industrial development at the site.
A request for proposals was issued in late October. Lauerman and Don Koliboski, vice president of economic development for LCEA, declined to disclose the teams, citing a "confidentiality agreement."
“It’s about asking the question: If we can’t do what the residents want and what the mayor wants, is there an alternative that benefits this community?” Lauerman said. “It’s an option. What happens if something stalls or things don’t work out the way everyone would prefer them?”
Koliboski said a summary of the proposals should soon be presented to the city. Any decision would be left up to the city and its housing authority, he said.
Lauerman said the economic impact of light industrial would be dramatic, potentially creating hundreds of full-time and other jobs, increasing property tax revenue and strengthening demand for housing, restaurants and other retail.
Lauerman said the site is in an Opportunity Zone, a program created in 2017 by Congress intended to bring private investment to areas that have difficulty attracting it.
Koliboski said he believes housing development in an area as contaminated as Zone 1, even post-remediation, is a hard sell for investors.
Revitalizing the neighborhood
Nearly a dozen identical letters from real estate, investment management and engineering/design firms — mainly from the Chicago area — were submitted recently as part of EPA's public comment period on site cleanup.
The letter writers threw their support behind Impact Environmental, a New York-based environmental services firm, and its proposal.
Impact Environmental is the same company retained by East Chicago Gateway Partners to perform cleanup at the nearby DuPont site. Records show IE has proposed a mixed use of light industrial in Zone 1 that includes a logistics center with distribution, storage, office and job training facilities.
The firms argue IE's proposed high-tech training facility in Zone 1 would complement the nearby planned 3.5 million square foot, modern distribution center being constructed at the former DuPont property that would take advantage of its proximity to the Gary/Chicago International Airport. There, DuPont and its subsidiary, Chemours, and East Chicago Gateway Partners have to perform a $26.6-million EPA cleanup before construction can take place.
In letters to EPA, firms urged the federal agency to clean Zone 1 to standards for commercial/industrial land use.
“This will catalyze replacement housing in (the Calumet neighborhood) and revitalize the entire neighborhood,” the letters stated.
Contacted by the Times, Scott Aschoff, a principal for Impact Environmental, touted the company's 30-plus years of experience in environmental remediation and development projects.
Records show Aschoff also is a co-owner/partner of East Chicago Gateway Partners. The fact that similar players are involved in both ECGP and IE should not concern the public, he said.
He declined to comment on the details of IE's proposal.
"I don’t think that’s a path we want to go down until a company is selected. But I will say we would be honored to help the city of East Chicago move forward with environmental remediation of this site," he said.