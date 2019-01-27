First Midwest Bank provides New Year momentum to The Salvation Army

Charles Reese, Branch Manager for First Midwest Bank in Hammond, presented a check for $2,000 to Major Jose Tamayo, Lake County Coordinator for The Salvation Army. “This generous gift from First Midwest Bank will give some early momentum to expanding The Salvation Army's reach to meet the needs of the less fortunate in 2019," Tamayo said.
Coming off of a successful Christmas season where thousands of Lake County families received Christmas dinner and new toys for their children, The Salvation Army Lake County continues its work with its food pantries, children and youth programs, homelessness prevention services and more. “We are currently finishing up our strategic plan which will help us to better identify both current and trending needs for Lake County residents, and where help is needed most,” Tamayo said. “So this gift from First Midwest Bank couldn't have come at a better time."
The Salvation Army has been serving the less fortunate in Lake County, Indiana since 1920, and delivers its humanitarian services from its three Corps Community Centers in Munster, East Chicago and Gary, along with Service Extension programs in southern Lake County.