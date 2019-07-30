MERRILLVILLE — A woman had to be rescued from her vehicle after a rollover crash on 101st Avenue, firefighters said.
At 3:37 p.m. Tuesday first responders were called to a wreck in the 2800 block of East 101st Avenue in Merrillville, Crown Point Fire Rescue Chief David Crane said. The area was near the Crown Point border, so Crown Point police and firefighters also initially responded to the scene in addition to Merrillville police.
The vehicle had traveled off the road and rolled over on its side into a fenced yard. The woman was trapped in the vehicle and firefighters had to extricate her out to safety, Crane said.
The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, he said. No arrests were made in the incident.