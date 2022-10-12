First Unitarian Church hires new pastor after not having one for nearly 3 years

HOBART — First Unitarian Church of Hobart has hired a full-time minister after going over three years without one.

The Rev. Tom Bozeman started Aug. 1 at the Universalist church. Before this role, he was a minister at five churches in Massachusetts and Washington.

"Some people are lucky enough to do things for a living and quickly discover the beauty and challenge in that," said Bozeman, who's been a minister for 12 years. "You get to focus your energy, time and gifts on what you find most valuable."

First Unitarian offers a Universalist approach that has a rich variety of spiritual beliefs, including Christianity, Buddhism and humanism. Anyone walking through the door can fit in, Bozeman said. The Sunday service begins at 11 a.m.

Leading up to August, First Unitarian's worship team was responsible for finding guest speakers to conduct the weekly service. Barbara Langel, board of trustees vice president, said the pandemic made it easier to find substitute ministers when services were hosted via Zoom.

Bozeman landed in the Region after finding the ministry position through the Unitarian Universalist Association. The UUA is a national organization helping ministers find positions at Universalist churches. The worship team conducted surveys within the organization, which led them to discovering Bozeman.

"I have found his sermons to be what I need them to be — spiritually comforting and challenging," said Tina Porter, of Valparaiso. "The worship and service he provides allows me to challenge what I think I know. I feel different."

This is the first time in at least 24 years that the church has hired a full-time minister, Porter said. She and her husband attend service weekly and have led worship on Zoom.

Throughout the pandemic, the congregation stepped up to ensure that the Sunday service continued without a contracted minister, she said. Even though it was difficult, hard work has kept the congregation whole, allowing the church to still make dedications to the Black Lives Matter and Pride movements.

"We kept moving forward toward justice and freedom for everyone, but without a minster, we were without that persistent and spiritual direction," she said. "It hasn't been smooth sailing, but I'm so proud of the congregation for the work they've done."

Porter said there's been an added freshness to the church since Bozeman took over, and she is looking forward to learning more about his spiritual approach.

"Pastor Tom has years of experience and he's been able to learn from those experiences. Having someone there who's directed us when we were spinning our wheels in the wrong direction has helped."

Bozeman said he's been welcomed with warmth from church members.

"So often in society we can pass things over in a habitual way where we might say hello or goodbye in a way that feels more routine," he said. "Here there's more thoughtfulness and consideration."