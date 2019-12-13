CROWN POINT — First United Methodist Church has received a $30,000 grant to help establish itself as an emergency heating and cooling center in the city of Crown Point.
The grant, from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, was procured with the help of South Shore Clean Cities, Inc., which will assist in administering the grant. Funds will be used toward an emergency generator to power the church in the case of an extended power outage in the community.
"At its heart, this is a very simple proposition," said Senior Pastor Mark Wilkins. "This is all about service-giving people a safe, comfortable place to stay in the case of an emergency situation. It's as simple as light and warmth (or air conditioning) for our community any time it is needed."
Working in conjunction with the city emergency management system and various city offices, the church will be open in case of emergency to the community to provide basic services.
"We are delighted to work with the city administration on a partnership to benefit our community," Wilkins said. "We are so grateful to South Shore Clean Cities for the help."