EAST CHICAGO — American Legion Post 369 hosts a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. every first Friday of the month at 1401 E. Chicago Ave. Prices vary and includes an all-you-can-eat salad bar with choices of shrimp, catfish, walleye or a fisherman's platter. If you choose pollock, it's all-you-can-eat.
GRIFFITH — VFW Post 9982 will hold a fish fry from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday at 301 E. Main St. They serve catfish, perch, pollock, shrimp, steak, hamburgers and chicken. Call 219-924-6102.
LAKE STATION — The Lake Station VFW Post No. 9323 holds a weekly Friday fish fry, from 4 to 8 p.m. throughout the year, at 2750 Central Ave. The post offers lake and ocean perch, shrimp dinners, frog legs, AYCE pollock, rib-eye steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken strips, coleslaw, hush puppies and fries. All dinners offer a different variety of soups and cakes weekly, which is included with every meal. Cost ranges from approximately $8 to $13 depending on the item ordered. Call 219-962-3522.
MERRILLVILLE — St. Michael's Byzantine Church has a fish fry from 2:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday at 557 W. 57th Ave. It features homemade pierogi, perch, orange roughy, pike, chicken strips and mozzarella strips. Call 219-980-9074 for carry outs.
MERRILLVILLE — St. Elijah Serbian American Hall will host fish fries from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday, March 8 through April 19. Hours for April 19 begin at noon. There will be perch, cod, shrimp, pierogi and more. Carryout orders are available. call 219-769-4375.
PORTAGE — The Portage Marquette Yacht Club holds a weekly Friday fish fry from 5:30 to 8:45 at 1218 N. Crisman Road. There is lake perch, blue gill, walleye, shrimp, scallops, frog legs and all you can eat whitefish.
PORTAGE — American Legion Post 260 hosts a fish fry on the second and last Friday of the month, from 4 to 7:45 p.m. During Lent; it's every Friday. They serve North Atlantic cod, lake perch, jumbo shrimp, tilapia, catfish, AYCE Alaskan pollock and AYCE ocean perch. Carryouts are available. Call 219-762-3541.
PORTER — VFW Post 2511 holds a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday at 1290 Wagner Road. All-you-can-eat pollock dinner is 5 to 8 p.m. There are also frog legs, lake perch, shrimp, burgers and steaks. Carryout orders available. Call 219-926-4441.
SCHERERVILLE — Halls of St. George holds fish fries every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at 905 E. Joliet St. The menu include Alaskan pollock, ocean perch, lake perch, salmon, orange roughy, shrimp, etc. There are also Serbian homemade dishes including cevaps and hamburgers, shish kebabs, potato salad, bean soup, crepes with Nutella and more. Call 219-865-9411.
SCHERERVILLE — Winter/spring fish fries are held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Friday until April 19 at Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 545 E. 77th Ave. Call 219-864-1529.
SOUTH HAVEN — The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a Lenten all-you-can-eat fish fry on Fridays, March 8 to April 12 at 356 W. County Road 700 North. Doors open from 4:30 to 7 p.m.; eat in or carry out dinners starting at $12. There is cajun-style fried fish, along with shrimp and other dishes in the hot and cold buffet lines. Beverages and desserts are extra. All money goes to help nonprofit groups in the area. Call 2190-962-8828.
VALPARAISO — Moose Lodge 1357 has a fish fry 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays at 108 Indiana Ave. There are fish, shrimp dinners, hamburgers, chicken fingers and fries throughout the whole year. To phone in orders, call 219-462-2311.
VALPARAISO — Morgan Township volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at the fire department, 291-2 S. Ind. 49, behind Morgan Township School. For advanced tickets, call 219-462-1665 and leave a message for Lee. Tickets are available at the door, also. Ticket prices are $11 for seniors and adults and $5 for ages 5 to 11. Advanced ticket holders are asked to arrive by 5 p.m. to guarantee their tickets.