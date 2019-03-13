To publicize a fish fry, email annette.arnold@nwi.com with the information.
DYER — St. Maria Goretti Church hosts Lenten Friday fish fries from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15, 22, 29 and April 5 and 12 at Casa Maria Banquet Hall, 500 Northgate Drive. Adult dinner, $13, includes fried or baked fish, broasted potatoes, cabbage and noodles, vegetable and all-you-can-eat salad bar. Children's dinner for $6 includes chicken nuggets, tater tots, macaroni & cheese and an all-you-can-eat salad bar. Carry-out dinners available. Call 219-865-8956 for additional information.
DYER — Knights of Columbus Father Michael J. McGivney Council 8082 will hold a fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 22 at the St. Joseph Gathering Room at 440 Joliet St. Costis $12 for adults and $6 for ages 3 to 12. There is lake perch, baked potato, coleslaw, bread and butter, drinks and dessert.
EAST CHICAGO — American Legion Post 369 hosts a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. every first Friday of the month at 1401 E. Chicago Ave. Prices vary and includes an all-you-can-eat salad bar with choices of shrimp, catfish, walleye or a fisherman's platter. If you choose pollock, it's all-you-can-eat.
EAST CHICAGO — Columbian Club of East Chicago, Inc. will hold its all-you-can-eat soup and salad bar from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, through April 12, featuring more than 25 salad bar items, soups, hot appetizer, desserts, puddings and jellos. Fish available for purchase starting at $11: ocean and lake perch, frog legs, shrimp, catfish, crabcakes, walleye and combos and fisherman's delight. Baked fish include tilapia or salmon with vegetables; pierogi and $5 kids menu. Take outs and full bar available. The club is at 1104 Knights of Columbus Drive. Call 219-387-6700.
GRIFFITH — VFW Post 9982 will hold a fish fry from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday at 301 E. Main St. They serve catfish, perch, pollock, shrimp, steak, hamburgers and chicken. Call 219-924-6102.
GRIFFITH — St. Mary School holds fish fries from 5 to 7 p.m. March 15, 22, April 5 and 12 at St. Mary Hildebrandt hall, 525 N. Lafayette St. Dinner includes fish or shrimp, all-you-can-eat salad bar, french fries or baked potato, bread, desserts and drinks. Call 219-924-8633.
HAMMOND — Bishop Noll Institute will host Lenten fish fry dinners from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 15 and 22 and April 5 and 12. Guests should enter Door C near the cafeteria of the school, 1519 Hoffman St. Dinners include choice of entrée, salad bar/sides, dessert and beverages. Call 219-932-9058.
HAMMOND — Hammond Mohawks will hold their annual Lenten fish fries 3:45 to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 19 at 4040 Calumet Ave Hammond. All-you-can-eat pollock, $12, includes french fries, coleslaw, mac & cheese, salad, bread, coffee and cake for dessert. Plated dinners are available: walleye, fried shrimp, sautéed cajun shrimp with yellow rice, frog legs, combo platter walleye, fried shrimp and frog legs, lake perch, combo perch and shrimp. Prices range from $9 to $14.
HIGHLAND — St. James Parish will hold fish fry dinners from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 15 and 22 at 9640 Kennedy Ave. Menu offers fried perch, baked tilapia, fried shrimp, cheese pizza, potato wedges, macaroni & cheese, all-you-can-eat salad bar, dessert, coffee and tea. Adults $12, children 6-11 $6, 5 and under free. Carryouts available. Call 219-924-4220.
HIGHLAND — Our Lady of Grace Church will hold a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 29 at the church, 3005 Condit St. Fish and fix-ins will be available. Tickets are $10 for adults, children $5. Tickets are available at the door.
LAKE STATION — The Lake Station VFW Post No. 9323 holds a weekly Friday fish fry, from 4 to 8 p.m. throughout the year, at 2750 Central Ave. The post offers lake and ocean perch, shrimp dinners, frog legs, AYCE pollock, rib-eye steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken strips, coleslaw, hush puppies and fries. All dinners offer a different variety of soups and cakes weekly, which is included with every meal. Cost ranges from approximately $8 to $13 depending on the item ordered. Call 219-962-3522.
MERRILLVILLE — St. Michael's Byzantine Church has a fish fry from 2:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday at 557 W. 57th Ave. It features homemade pierogi, perch, orange roughy, pike, chicken strips and mozzarella strips. Call 219-980-9074 for carryouts.
MERRILLVILLE — St. Elijah Serbian American Hall will host fish fries from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday, through April 19. Hours for April 19 begin at noon. There will be perch, cod, shrimp, pierogi and more. Carry-out orders are available. Call 219-769-4375.
MERRILLVILLE — VFW Post 1563 will hold a fish fry from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Fridays. The post serves lake perch, catfish, shrimp, crab legs, frog legs and lobster. Dinners come with choice of fries or baked potato, coleslaw or cottage cheese and dinner roll and soup.
MICHIGAN CITY — Saint Joseph Young Men's Society (St. Joe club) hosts a fish fry from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday at 2001 Franklin St. On the menu is perch, shrimp, hamburgers, chicken wings and Prime Rib dinner. Perch is available in basket or AYCE. Prices range from $8 - $16. Carry-out service available. For more information call 219-879-9454 or check out their Facebook page www.facebook.com/stjoeclub for weekly specials.
PORTAGE — The Portage Marquette Yacht Club holds a weekly Friday fish fry from 5:30 to 8:45 at 1218 N. Crisman Road. There is lake perch, blue gill, walleye, shrimp, scallops, frog legs and all-you-can-eat whitefish.
PORTAGE — American Legion Post 260 hosts a fish fry on the second and last Friday of the month, from 4 to 8 p.m. During Lent; it's every Friday. They serve North Atlantic cod, lake perch, jumbo shrimp, tilapia, catfish, Alaskan pollock and ocean perch. Carryouts are available. Call 219-762-3541.
PORTER — VFW Post 2511 holds a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday at 1290 Wagner Road. All-you-can-eat pollock dinner is 5 to 8 p.m. There are also frog legs, lake perch, shrimp, burgers and steaks. Carry-out orders available. Call 219-926-4441.
SCHERERVILLE — Halls of St. George holds fish fries every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at 905 E. Joliet St. The menu includes Alaskan pollock, ocean perch, lake perch, salmon, orange roughy, shrimp, etc. There are also Serbian homemade dishes including cevaps and hamburgers, shish kebabs, potato salad, bean soup, crepes with Nutella and more. Call 219-865-9411.
SCHERERVILLE — Winter/spring fish fries are held from 3 to 7 p.m. every Friday until April 19 at Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 545 E. 77th Ave. Call 219-864-1529.
SOUTH HAVEN — The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a Lenten all-you-can-eat fish fry on Fridays through April 12 at 356 W. County Road 700 North. Doors open from 4:30 to 7 p.m.; eat in or carry-out dinners starting at $12. There is cajun-style fried fish, along with shrimp and other dishes in the hot and cold buffet lines. Beverages and desserts are extra. All money goes to help nonprofit groups in the area. Call 219-962-8828.
VALPARAISO — Moose Lodge 1357 has a fish fry 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays at 108 Indiana Ave. There are fish, shrimp dinners, hamburgers, chicken fingers and fries throughout the whole year. To phone in orders, call 219-462-2311.
VALPARAISO — Morgan Township Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at the fire department, 291-2 S. Ind. 49, behind Morgan Township School. For advanced tickets, call 219-462-1665 and leave a message for Lee. Tickets are also available at the door. Ticket prices are $11 for seniors and adults and $5 for ages 5 to 11. Advanced ticket holders are asked to arrive by 5 p.m. to guarantee their tickets.
WHEELER — The Wheeler High School girls softball team will host an all-you-can-eat fish fry with a salad bar from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at 587 W. County Road 300 North. All proceeds will benefit the Wheeler High School girls softball program.
WESTVILLE — The Westville United Methodist Church will hold fish fries from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, through April 19. Dinner includes choice of fried or baked pollock, or shrimp or fish/shrimp combo, french fries or baked potato, coleslaw, or mac and cheese or apple sauce and drink for $9 for adults and $8 for senior citizens. Call 219-785-2314.