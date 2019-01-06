To publicize a fish fry, email annette.arnold@nwi.com with the information.
EAST CHICAGO — American Legion Post 369 hosts a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. every first Friday of the month at 1401 E. Chicago Ave. Prices vary and includes all-you-can-eat salad bar with choices of shrimp, catfish, walleye or a fisherman's platter. If you choose pollock, it's all-you-can-eat.
GRIFFITH — VFW Post 9982 will hold a fish fry from 4 to 8 p.m. every Friday at 301 E. Main St. They serve catfish, perch, pollock, shrimp, steak, hamburgers and chicken. Call 219-924-6102.
LAKE STATION — The Lake Station VFW Post No. 9323 holds a weekly Friday fish fry, from 4 to 8 p.m. throughout the year, at 2750 Central Ave. The post offers lake and ocean perch, shrimp dinners, frog legs, AYCE pollock, rib-eye steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken strips, coleslaw, hush puppies and fries. All dinners offer a different variety of soup and cake weekly, which is included with every meal. Cost ranges from approximately $8 to $13 depending on the item ordered. Call 219-962-3522.
MERRILLVILLE — St. Michael's Byzantine Church has a fish fry from 2:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday at 557 W. 57th Ave. It features homemade pierogi, perch, orange roughy, pike, chicken strips and mozzarella strips. Call 219-980-9074 for carry outs.
PORTAGE — The Portage Marquette Yacht Club holds a weekly Friday fish fry from 5:30 to 8:45 at 1218 N. Crisman Road. There is lake perch, blue gill, walleye, shrimp, scallops, frog legs and all you can eat whitefish.
PORTAGE — American Legion Post 260 hosts a fish fry on the second and last Friday of the month, from 4 to 7:45 p.m. During lent; its every Friday. They serve North Atlantic cod, lake perch, jumbo shrimp, tilapia, catfish, AYCE Alaskan pollock and AYCE ocean perch. Carryouts are available. Call 219-762-3541.
PORTER — VFW Post 2511 holds a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday at 1290 Wagner Road. All-you-can-eat pollock dinner is 5 to 8 p.m. There are also frog legs, lake perch, shrimp, burgers and steaks. Carryout orders available. Call 219-926-4441.
SCHERERVILLE — Halls of St. George holds fish fries every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at 905 E. Joliet St. The menu include Alaskan pollock, ocean perch, lake perch, salmon, orange roughy, shrimp, etc. There are also Serbian homemade dishes including cevaps and hamburgers, shish kebabs, potato salad, bean soup, crepes with Nutella and more. Call 219-865-9411.
SCHERERVILLE — Winter/spring fish fry season begins from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and takes place every Friday until April 19 at Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 545 E. 77th Ave. Call 219-864-1529.
VALPARAISO — Moose Lodge 1357 has a fish fry 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays at 108 Indiana Ave. There are fish, shrimp dinners, hamburgers, chicken fingers and fries throughout the whole year. To phone in orders, call 219-462-2311.