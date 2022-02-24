 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FIsh fry benefits Wheeler softball team

VALPARAISO — A fish and chicken fry to benefit  Wheeler High School Softball is from 3:30 to 7 p.m. March 4 at the school, 587 W 300 N in Valparaiso.

Patrons have eat-in or drive-thru options for meal service. Last year it was restricted to drive-thru only.

The cost is $14. Seniors 60 and older pay $13.

The meal include fish and chicken, green beans and fries and dessert.

