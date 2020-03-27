Fish fry cancellations leave NWI hungry for fellowship amid COVID-19 outbreak

And then there is the real financial impact.

He said the Rev. James Meade from St. Andrew the Apostle told him it will impact the church's Aquinas Catholic Community School.

Father Rick Holy, of St. Edward’s Church in Lowell, said his Knights of Columbus Council was in the midst of holding fish fries this Lent in Hebron, Valparaiso, Winfield and Merrillville to fund improvements at their parish.

“We had to shut down everything. It was going to pay for some improvements at our church. Now we are in a bind. Our only offerings now are just coming in through the mail,” he said.

Wick said the 60 parishes in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties, which serve 182,000 Catholics within the Gary Diocese, might have continued their fish fries on a carryout basis.

But, he said, the bishop was just following the CDC guidelines and most of the parishes just logically follow the spirit of what was happening.

"We asked ourselves whether carryout would be within the letter, but not the spirit of the law. We agreed to opt for the spirit.”

Bruce Thorn, of the American Legion Post 260 in Portage, said, the fish fries are one of the group's only forms of income.