Fish fry cancellations leave NWI hungry for fellowship amid COVID-19 outbreak
Fish fries are a staple in Lent as Catholics abstain from meat on Fridays from Ash Wednesday through Easter. Workers serve a seafood plate at a past St. Thomas Council Knights of Columbus 1347 fish fry at St. Bridget School in Hobart.

 Times file photo

The aroma of warm battered fish coming from churches and service club halls has been a sure sign of Lent in Northwest Indiana. Until now.

The recent government closure of dining rooms in restaurants, bars and nightclubs to stop the spread of coronavirus has also stopped the faithful’s pilgrimage to the fish fries.

The break in the Catholic tradition of abstaining from meat on Fridays in the weeks between Ash Wednesday and Easter combined with the indefinite suspension of public Masses and cash offerings, has made for a deeply penitential season.

“But not for the fish,” Mike Wick, chief of staff for Bishop Robert J. McClory for the Gary Diocese, gamely observed.

Wick said he spoke with the Rev. Kevin McCarthy at Nativity of Our Savior in Portage, which had been bringing in crowds to its fish fry.

“Father McCarthy said it wasn’t primarily a money maker. It was really to bring the community, parishioners and neighbors coming together. The financial is real, but it is really the impact of social connection lost.”

Wick, who moved to the Region from Milwaukee, said he was "just blown away all the fish fries, not just at the parishes, the VFWs, the Slovak Club and all the different groups, which is beautiful.

“It is a part of who we are. It's that connection we have like meeting each other at church and different social gatherings. That is a beautiful expression of community,” Wick said.

And then there is the real financial impact.

He said the Rev. James Meade from St. Andrew the Apostle told him it will impact the church's Aquinas Catholic Community School.

Father Rick Holy, of St. Edward’s Church in Lowell, said his Knights of Columbus Council was in the midst of holding fish fries this Lent in Hebron, Valparaiso, Winfield and Merrillville to fund improvements at their parish.

“We had to shut down everything. It was going to pay for some improvements at our church. Now we are in a bind. Our only offerings now are just coming in through the mail,” he said.

Wick said the 60 parishes in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties, which serve 182,000 Catholics within the Gary Diocese, might have continued their fish fries on a carryout basis.

But, he said, the bishop was just following the CDC guidelines and most of the parishes just logically follow the spirit of what was happening.

"We asked ourselves whether carryout would be within the letter, but not the spirit of the law. We agreed to opt for the spirit.”

Bruce Thorn, of the American Legion Post 260 in Portage, said, the fish fries are one of the group's only forms of income.

"We don’t have deep pockets. We have to pay our bartenders and janitorial and our NIPSCO bill and anything left over we provide veteran services."

Carmen Lenzo of the Knights of Columbus Council in Hobart said half the money it made last year was given to the church for whatever the priest wanted. The rest was given to various charities throughout the year.

“We hope to resume later this year,” Lenzo said.

