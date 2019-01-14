ST. JOHN TOWNSHIP — Emergency workers rescued a 64-year-old man Monday after he fell into icy water on a small pond east of St. John.
The Lake Hills Fire Department requested assistance from the St. John Fire Department about 11 a.m. after finding the man submerged up to his chest in water, St. John Battalion Chief Tom McCauley said.
The man had been ice fishing. He told emergency workers he had tried to rescue himself for about 30 minutes before they arrived.
Lake Hills firefighters already had thrown a rescue rope to the man when St. John firefighters arrived, McCauley said. St. John firefighters threw a second rescue rope, which emergency workers were able to use to pull him to safety.
In addition to Lake Hills and St. John firefighters, St. John and Lake County police helped pull, he said.
The man was stabilized and taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital in good condition, he said.
"It was a good outcome," McCauley said. "It could have been much worse."
McCauley said he would not attempt to walk on ice anywhere in the Region. Temperatures have not been cold enough in recent weeks for waters to be frozen enough, he said.