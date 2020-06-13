Five Boys & Girls Clubs reopen

In terms of scope, however, the greatest impact came from its Family Dinners program. Through April and May, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana distributed over 4,000 take-and-bake dinners to club members, in part with funding from Legacy Foundation, Crown Point Community Foundation, United Way of Porter County, and Porter County Community Foundation.

Staff who were not remotely tutoring club members or distributing dinners were behind the scenes, deep cleaning and sanitizing clubs.

Meanwhile, the organization’s leadership was looking forward. Knowing that the 2,200 club members the organization serves daily had been cooped up for more than two months, away from their friends and unable to socialize, president and CEO Ryan Smiley tasked his executive team with developing a plan to safely reopen and provide Boys & Girls Clubs youth with the Best Summer Ever.

Smiley said while it was important for Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana to be able to help its communities over the past few months, the organization was eager to start serving youth directly again when it was safe to do so.