Five years later, family still looking for answers after son murders mother and father

GARY — When Debra Hyatt got the call that her mother had died, she figured it was from natural causes.
After all, her mom was 80 years old and in the hospital with complications from using a wheelchair.
Then Hyatt was told her stepfather was dead, too. And that police considered her brother a suspect in their murders.
"I was stunned," she recalled in a phone interview last week from her home in Atlanta. "I was shocked. I was numb, in trauma shock — is this really happening?"
Several hours before Hyatt received the call, her brother, Rodney Dickinson, a 60-year-old retired steelworker, had gone to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville where his mother, Margrine Haywood, was a patient.
A nurse's assistant later told police she came upon Dickinson in Margrine's room, acting "weird," but left after Margrine said it was her son, according to the criminal complaint. Moments later, the nurse's assistant heard Margrine scream for help and saw Dickinson run. Margrine was bleeding from her chest. She died, but not before confirming her son had murdered her.
Either before or after that — the timeline is unclear — Dickinson went to the house where he grew up in Gary's Westside neighborhood and stabbed his 88-year-old stepfather, James Haywood, to death. Dickinson was a caregiver to the couple and had a key to the home.
The July 2014 killings sent shockwaves through the family — and the community as a whole.
Five years later, they still have unanswered questions: Why? Could this have been prevented?
A happy upbringing
Margrine Dickinson (nee Ware) had four kids, a total of four years apart, before divorcing and becoming a single mother. She and her kids — a girl and three boys — moved into the Dorie Miller housing project in Gary, where James Haywood worked in maintenance.
He had an eye for Margrine. Every time she needed a repair, he made sure he was the one to do it.
She resisted his advances at first, but eventually the two started dating. Her one request? When he came to visit on Sundays, he had to bring a gallon of ice cream and a whole chicken, the kids' favorite foods. She wanted Haywood to know that she and the kids were a package deal. (James had two daughters, from a prior marriage, who lived with their mom.)
James and Margrine began a 10-year courtship before getting married in 1968.
Margrine once had a job at Sears, Roebuck & Co. in downtown Gary alongside Katherine Jackson, the mother of King of Pop Michael Jackson. Margrine would later babysit her grandkids while their parents worked. James was employed by the Gary Housing Authority for more than 40 years.
In 1968, the Haywoods built the house in Westside, the first home in the neighborhood, when it was still mostly trees.
"This is where it started for me as a kid," Jamel Woodard, Hyatt's son, said during an interview last week at his grandparents' former home. Woodard, 38, was in town for West Side High School's 20th class reunion. "I learned how to drive from my grandpa," said Woodard, a truck driver.
He had moved with his mother to Atlanta after the murders; she wanted to relocate in order to heal, to not be constantly reminded of the tragedy. Her nephew now resides in her childhood home.
Search for the truth
Hyatt, 64, sued the hospital and the contracted security company, then called AlliedBarton, for negligence in her mother's death. But her attorneys eventually stopped fighting the case, realizing they didn't have the evidence to prove the hospital and security company knew of Dickinson's intent. A judge dismissed the lawsuit.
Hyatt still has questions. If a nurse stated she thought Dickinson was acting "weird," why didn't she alert security? How did he even evade security to get to the floor, at about 1 a.m., in the first place? The lawsuit claimed he had entered the hospital, after visiting hours, through an unlocked loading dock.
Methodist Hospitals and the now Allied Universal security didn't respond to requests for comment.
"You think your loved ones are safe at a place that's in the business of saving lives and protecting those in their care," Hyatt said.
But she acknowledges that assigning blame isn't going to bring her mother back.
The only remaining answers lie in the head of her brother. And, she said, he's not talking.
Dickinson, who now goes by Rodney Dickerson, was arrested a few hours after the July 11 stabbings, when a SWAT team descended on his Glen Park residence. He initially was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial and spent time in a state psychiatric hospital. But he pleaded guilty to the murders in 2016 and was sentenced to 45 years behind bars.
Hyatt has spoken to him in the years since the killings, even visited him in prison. He sometimes calls her on holidays. But he never speaks about the incident.
He told police during an interview that James "never loved" Margrine, then, moments later, said: "James loved my mom. We went to dinner together all the time."
"In the beginning, he said he was sorry he caused us problems," Hyatt said. She believes he might have had a disagreement with one or both of his parents, but that he planned the killings because of how he entered the hospital undetected.
"I can't get with the fact he doesn't talk about it," she said. "You're already incarcerated, doing the time. Why don't you answer my questions?"
The grieving continues
Hyatt, a retired child welfare worker, is coming to terms with the fact that she might never get the answers she's seeking. So she focuses on what she can, namely the good times she had with her parents.
She recalls her mother doting on her, "the way she called my name." "I would make her laugh, dancing and singing to her," Hyatt remembered. "She would play her piano on the holidays, singing to us. She was learning. I said, 'Momma, get some rhythm to it. Pat your feet. Pat your head.' She was so serious.
"My oldest brother encouraged her to learn how to play the piano, and she did. She got very good at it. The church would occasionally let her play, at the church. She just got a kick out of that.
"I'm smiling as I speak of her, and I speak of them. My dad taught me to change a tire, light a furnace."
Her parents, she said, helped her and her siblings "when we were struggling financially, encouraged us, spiritually, mentally."
"I had 59 years with my parents," she said. "A lot of people don't get that time. We were blessed to know them, to be able to be loved by them."
The Haywoods had a combined funeral a week after their deaths. They're buried next to each other at Gary's Oak Hill Cemetery.
"The beauty of it to me is they're together in heaven," Hyatt said. "I don't think one would have survived if one would have left behind the other. My mom had said she didn't want to go before another child, and she didn't want to go before her husband."
Hyatt's oldest brother, Dwight Dickinson, died in 1990, from cancer, at the age of 37. In 2015, her younger brother, Walter Little, also succumbed to cancer, at 58.
Her only surviving immediate family member is the man who murdered her parents.
She said she's forgiven him, despite his silence on a motive. Her mother and father, she said, instilled in her the importance of unconditional love.
"I can't go to the dark. I stay in the light, in the light of who they are," she said.
"How you keep going is their living was not done in vain. They're both beautiful people, loving people, and my mom and my dad loved all their children," she said. "They loved all of us the same, and they taught us to love, to care for another, to be there for one another, and, most of all, to pray for one another."
"They say it gets better?" she said of the grieving process. "Somewhat, yeah, it gets better with time, sometimes, but the memory is still there. It never completely goes away. With our situation, we lost loved ones through a horrific incident, and to double it, a family member did it. We have to live with that and still love unconditionally, you know?"