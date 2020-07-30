Flamingos invade Region for charitable cause

"I think we have more energy this year given what we are going through with the coronavirus," he said. "We are being careful and social distancing and wearing masks when we put out the flamingos."

His mother said she thinks people need a bright spot in their lives because of the toll the pandemic has taken.

"We are so proud of Adam and all the kids," she said.

Miguel Gambetta, 16, of Munster, is part of the volunteers group and has been helping for two years.

"I'm Adam's friend and the fact that he is doing this is amazing," he said. "This is very special and I get a feeling of doing good for others. What I like about this is that it is not labor intensive but it is very effective."

Alex Hurubean, 16, of Dyer, has also been doing this for two years and like Adam, wants to help out the community and give back to others.

Jack Kirsch, 15, of Schererville also liked the idea of helping out in the community.

"It's fun and its a good thing to do to help others," Kirsch said.

To help with this fundraiser or visit the Facebook page at Region Kids for Comfort or email regionkidscomfort@gmail.com.