Flamingos invade Region for charitable cause

A few houses in Lake County have been flocked with flamingos recently — for a good cause.
It's the work of Region Kids for Comfort, a nonprofit group of teens, placing flamingos in yards and raising money for charity.
Adam Akan, 16, of Dyer, is in charge of the group of teen volunteers which was organized in 2017. They number about 20.
The 16-year-old St. Ignatius College Prep student said he decided to launch the project to give back to people in Northwest Indiana.
"I would see fundraisers for people who live in other countries, but people here need help, too," he said.
It works like this: Some 20 plastic flamingos are placed in the yards of the charitable targets in Dyer, Schererville, Munster, Highland and Griffith. Those who have been flocked have a choice. They can do nothing and the flamingos will be removed within 24 hours; they can donate $20 or more and the birds will be gone or they can donate at least $25 to flock someone else.
Last year the group donated the money it earned to Chasing Dreams. That amounted to more than $2,500.
This year the group will donated to Loaves and Fishes. It hopes to double that amount this year.
Adam, son of Anna and Andy Akan, said this second year has been even better than last year.
"I think we have more energy this year given what we are going through with the coronavirus," he said. "We are being careful and social distancing and wearing masks when we put out the flamingos."
His mother said she thinks people need a bright spot in their lives because of the toll the pandemic has taken.
"We are so proud of Adam and all the kids," she said.
Miguel Gambetta, 16, of Munster, is part of the volunteers group and has been helping for two years.
"I'm Adam's friend and the fact that he is doing this is amazing," he said. "This is very special and I get a feeling of doing good for others. What I like about this is that it is not labor intensive but it is very effective."
Alex Hurubean, 16, of Dyer, has also been doing this for two years and like Adam, wants to help out the community and give back to others.
Jack Kirsch, 15, of Schererville also liked the idea of helping out in the community.
"It's fun and its a good thing to do to help others," Kirsch said.
To help with this fundraiser or visit the Facebook page at Region Kids for Comfort or email regionkidscomfort@gmail.com.
