A hospital stay can be stressful and worrisome for many patients and their families. When children are hospitalized in critical situations, the fear and uncertainty are magnified and reassurance and comfort necessary.
Enter the Flamini Foundation, a nonprofit based in Dyer and run by Theresa Flamini of St. John and a committee of volunteers, including students who need service hours for school.
The foundation provides gifts and support to families and sick children. Through donations, it has delivered toys and gift cards to patients at children’s hospitals from South Bend to Chicago, as well as “comfort bags” of simple necessities and personal items to parents who stay at Ronald McDonald Houses to be close to their sick child.
The idea to give back came when Flamini and her siblings lost their mother in 2004. They couldn't bring themselves to exchange gifts that Christmas, so they decided to give to children in hospitals.
In 2005, Flamini's grandchild was born with a prolapsed heart valve, and Flamini experienced the hardships when children are hospitalized. That's when Flamini started bringing items to St. Anthony Medical Center in Crown Point — now Franciscan Health Crown Point — and learned that her grandchild’s physician also worked at UChicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital.
Since Flamini started working with Comer in 2005, thousands of gifts have been delivered to children there. It also works with Community Hospital in Munster and Methodist Hospitals in Gary, adding a new hospital each year. This year it is Shriners Hospital.
“Our focus is kids 36 months and younger, as well as teens, who each get a $10 gift card,” explained Flamini. “Those are the groups that are most forgotten.”
Lindsay Bartels of Chicago knows how special the Flamini Foundation is. In the summer of 2016, her 10-month-old son Kane was admitted to Rush University Medical Center for treatment of a congenital heart defect. The child life specialist on staff tried to find age-appropriate activities to get Kane out of bed and ultimately pulled him down the halls in a red wagon with an IV pole attached. When it was time to go home, Bartels reached out to Flamini to inquire about a donation of the same kind of wagon for their home.
“Theresa went above and beyond to donate that,” said Bartels. “She is amazingly generous and giving."
Despite additional surgeries, Kane died in 2017. After his death, Flamini had teddy bears with a heart on each, named “Captain Hurri-Kane,” created in Kane’s memory and distributed to hospitalized children during Congenital Heart Week in February, which is Heart Month.
Bartels’ sister Michelle now volunteers on the Flamini committee.
“Theresa has become a great friend and is very helpful and supportive,” said Bartels.
The Flamini Foundation also delivers "comfort bags" for parents of children hospitalized in critical situations. In 2018, more than 1,000 Comfort Bags were handed out, primarily at Ronald McDonald Houses.
“We have a wonderful relationship with Ronald McDonald Houses,” said Flamini. “We are so grateful to them for what they do for parents.”
Each bag includes a blanket, travel-size toothpaste, shampoo and conditioner, snacks, two bottles of water, playing cards, crossword puzzle books, coloring books for adults, a journal and more.
Christie Brown spent weekends at the hospital when her son Rocco was treated for leukemia in 2009. He received Apple gift cards for video games, and she and Rocco got comfort bags, all from the Flamini Foundation.
“It was nice to have that feeling of friends and family there for us,” said Brown. “We’ve become a big supporter of the Flamini Foundation.”
When Rocco, now 13 and in remission after two bouts of leukemia, found out he was cancer-free in 2016, he began collecting crayons and coloring books and delivered thousands to Comer.
“It started out because Rocco felt bad that other kids had to stay at the hospital when he got to leave,” said Brown. “The next thing I knew, WGN-TV was at our house and followed us to Comer with two vans full of coloring books and crayons. The Flamini Foundation helped us make the delivery. Rocco has now become an ambassador for the foundation.”
The foundation also collects items for comfort bags to distribute to expectant mothers hospitalized on medical bed rest.
Amy Carter of Dyer, lead child life specialist and donation coordinator at Comer for 21 years who has worked with Theresa Flamini for 10, said the comfort bag items help relax the mom and thus the baby. She noted that there is a reduction in anxiety among the children who receive the bags and subsequent visits.
“It’s great to be able to support high-risk moms when they’re admitted on bed rest because it can be scary, and they don’t know how long they’ll be there,” said Carter. "The bags are never expected, and the joy and comfort seen on their face is almost like a child on Christmas Day.”