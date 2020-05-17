You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flash flood watch, shoreline advisory issued for Region
alert urgent

Flash flood watch, shoreline advisory issued for Region

{{featured_button_text}}
flood weather stock

Flooding is seen in this file photo.

 John Luke, file, The Times

A forecast of heavy rain Sunday afternoon and into the night has triggered a flood watch and advisory in Northwest Indiana, according to the local National Weather Service office in Romeoville, Illinois.

A lakeshore flood advisory is in place for the local shoreline of Lake Michigan, where high lake levels and waves driven by northerly winds could result in further erosion, a weather official said.

The advisory could be extended into Tuesday.

A flash flood watch, which is a step beyond an advisory, is also in place throughout the Region, according to the NWS. Rainfall Saturday night of up to an inch and a half, combined with predictions of another several inches resulted in the advisory.

Little Calumet River Basin Commission Executive Director Dan Repay said early Sunday afternoon, "As of right now our gauges are slightly elevated but nothing critical."

"We are anticipating some possibly heavy rainfall this evening into tonight in our area on top of the rain that has fallen earlier in the week," he said. "If the gauges reach a level that requires action we along with the communities are prepared to act."

Scott Pelath, executive director of the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission, said Sunday afternoon, "The rainfall over the past several days — particularly on the western Kankakee — has been heavy, and the brief respite of Friday and Saturday did little to assuage concerns about this week’s forecast.

"While the river has crested for the time being, much of the new water within the channel is not the result of ongoing precipitation. Water from current rains takes time to concentrate within the Kankakee itself."

Pelath said the situation is being closely monitored.

"While the river in total has more storage capacity within its existing channel, there are over 75 miles of river banks," he said. "And we can never discount the seriousness of additional precipitation when river levels are at even minor flood stages."

Rainfall continued Sunday night across the Region. Drier weather is expected later in the week, according to the weather service.

Two weeks ago, large waves battered the local shoreline of Lake Michigan, washing away a section of pavement along Lake Front Drive in Beverly Shores, threatening at least two separate sections of the lakefront road, gas and water lines, and nearby homes.

Rangers with the Indiana Dunes National Park stood guard at a sharp cliff overlooking Lake Michigan that was once parking for the Lakeview Beach site.

Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger for the IDNP, had said, "I do want to mention that erosion from spring storms is normal, although intensified due to the current high lake levels, but that beaches always build back up during the summer. The extent of that buildup will vary greatly dependent upon the lake's height."

Town officials, who are attempting to borrow $5 million to further protect their shoreline, continue to call on the state to declare an emergency in the area so federal funding can be freed up.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order in late February directing state agencies to take steps to mitigate the significant erosion of the Lake Michigan shoreline in Northwest Indiana. But he stopped short of declaring it a state disaster area.

David Hosick, director of public affairs for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, said a state emergency declaration would be no guarantee of federal funding.

WhoaZone at Whihala Beach through the years

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts