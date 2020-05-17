Flash flood watch, shoreline advisory issued for Region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A forecast of heavy rain Sunday afternoon and into the night has triggered a flood watch and advisory in Northwest Indiana, according to the local National Weather Service office in Romeoville, Illinois.

A lakeshore flood advisory is in place for the local shoreline of Lake Michigan, where high lake levels and waves driven by northerly winds could result in further erosion, a weather official said.

The advisory could be extended into Tuesday.

A flash flood watch, which is a step beyond an advisory, is also in place throughout the Region, according to the NWS. Rainfall Saturday night of up to an inch and a half, combined with predictions of another several inches resulted in the advisory.

Little Calumet River Basin Commission Executive Director Dan Repay said early Sunday afternoon, "As of right now our gauges are slightly elevated but nothing critical."

"We are anticipating some possibly heavy rainfall this evening into tonight in our area on top of the rain that has fallen earlier in the week," he said. "If the gauges reach a level that requires action we along with the communities are prepared to act."