LAKE STATION — The rising floodwaters that had threatened homes Thursday on the city's west side and caused some residents to flee are receding without leaving any real damage in their wake, according to Lake Station Fire Chief Chuck Fazekas.
The residents who voluntarily evacuated their homes in the area of 27th Avenue and Wyoming Street are returning, he said, and NIPSCO was expected to restore power Friday to the 13 residences where gas supply was cut off as a precaution.
"It was more street issues," Fazekas said of the rising waters.
Flood-prone areas along the Kankakee River were also spared Thursday and Friday, with the waterway rising to just under its crest of 12 feet as it meanders along the southern edge of Lake County, said Lake County Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr.
Lake County Commissioner Jerry Tippy said he was out at the river until Thursday night and there was a little flooding in the area of Wildwood Estates and the Shady Shores subdivision, but the water was draining into a wetland.
While the state shut down Indiana 55 in the area of Shelby on Thursday, he said the water was not very deep over the roadway.
"There was minimal flooding along the river," Tippy said.
At its highest point, the river was still a little more than a foot away from the 13-foot mark where real problems develop, he said. A group was prepared Thursday with sand and bags should the river overflow its banks.
"We were ready for that 13 foot," he said.
The Region should get a break from the rainfall this weekend, according to the National Weather Service office in Romeoville, Illinois.
But rain is then predicted from Monday through Thursday.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.