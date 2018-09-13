Folds of Honor Patriot Golf Series Midwest held at The Course at Aberdeen

VALPARAISO — The annual Folds of Honor Patriot Golf Series Midwest was held at The Course at Aberdeen and is one of the Folds of Honor Foundation’s top events in the nation. Almost 100 golfers joined in this year’s event with active and retired soldiers who played free of charge thanks to the event’s sponsors. Many of the active military members included Sappers from the local Valparaiso and Gary National Guard units.
The winning team and top military team from the annual Folds of Honor Patriot Golf Series Midwest qualify to play in the Folds of Honor championship round at the George W. Dunne National Golf Course on Sept. 29 with prizes for top teams. Additional qualifying events are scheduled in the region through Billy Casper Golf for Sept. 21. For more information or to register for upcoming outings, visit georgedunne.forestpreservegolf.com.
The Folds of Honor Foundation is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. Since 2007, the Folds of Honor's mission is to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.