MERRILLVILLE — A group local bikers took to the streets Saturday in Ride the Region to show their commitment to fighting hunger.

Ride The Region was a police-escorted ride on the streets of Northwest Indiana. It began and ended at the Food Bank’s facility at 6490 Broadway in Merrillville. The Knuckleheads Riding Club partnered with the Food Bank to host the benefit.

Although the morning started off with a downpour, that didn’t stop dozens of bikers from participating in the event, which sets out to raise awareness and funds for those struggling with food insecurity in Lake and Porter counties.

The rain eventually stopped, but Veronica Adams of Portage said she would’ve still participated in Ride The Region had the showers persisted. She said the Food Bank’s mission is too important.

“We were absolutely determined to do this,” Adams said. “Any time there’s a good cause, we’re there to support it.” Adams was accompanied by her granddaughter Nyahlynn Mitchell, and Adams said she was thankful to share the experience with her.

Peanut Cano, a Knuckleheads founder, and his wife, Veronica, said they took part in a previous Ride The Region. After that experience, they knew they had to get more involved.

“We fell in love with it,” said Veronica Cano of Hammond. Dustin Voris, another founder of the Knuckleheads, said bikers often place a strong emphasis on philanthropy.

“We want to help out people and our community,” Voris said.

He said Ride The Region was an example of that because the event still had a great turnout with 80 bikers attending even though the weather wasn’t cooperating.

“This shows how dedicated they are,” said Voris of Munster.

Eddie Thomas of Thayer agrees many bikers have a giving spirit. Thomas, who is also known as “Fast Eddie,” said he and others regularly participate in events like Ride The Region to assist those in need.

“I help out when I can,” he said.

Thomas said he enjoyed Ride The Region, which also included a poker run and a post-ride rally with raffles and lunch.

“It was awesome,” Thomas said.

The event also provides momentum for the month ahead as the Food Bank rides into Hunger Action Month.

September is Hunger Action Month, and the Food Bank calls upon the community to get involved in the movement to help end hunger. A variety of events and activities are planned to celebrate Hunger Action Month, including a match campaign. From Sept. 1 to Sept. 30, all donations will be matched up to $25,000 by Strack & Van Til.

Hunger Action Day is Sept. 15, and everyone is encouraged to wear orange and share support of the Food Bank on Facebook and Instagram. Make sure to tag or mention the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in the posts.

The Food Bank’s annual Hunger Hike is from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 23 at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 899 Lake St. in Crown Point. Gather a team of family, friends, and coworkers to walk, run, or bike to raise awareness and funds for neighbors served by the Food Bank and its partner agency network of food pantries and soup kitchens.

Visit foodbanknwi.org for more details.

About the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana has been leading the fight against hunger in the Region since 1982.

The Food Bank distributes more than 7 million pounds of groceries annually to families, children, seniors and individuals in Lake and Porter Counties through more than 110+ partner agencies, Mobile Market Distributions, Commodity Supplemental Food Program for Seniors, Backpack Programs, Pantry Pack Programs and more.

Visit foodbanknwi.org to learn more and join the fight against hunger in Northwest Indiana.