MERRILLVILLE — The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is providing holiday food assistance to more than 800 families during its annual Hope for the Holidays Mobile Markets.
The Lake County distributions is from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the Food Bank, 6490 Broadway, Merrillville. The Porter County distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 21 at St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 E. Lincolnway, Valparaiso and is sponsored by the Porter County Community Foundation.
"The holidays bring a different set of challenges for individuals and families who are already struggling to make ends meet. We hope that by providing a holiday meal, some of the stress of the season is relieved," said Victor A. Garcia, executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.
"We are extremely grateful to our sponsors, donors, community partners and volunteers who make these special distributions possible."
The Food Bank hosts Hope for the Holidays each year to help make those days special for individuals and families in need. Families attending will receive ham, potatoes, onions, carrots, bananas and more. Resources and services provided by community partners from Northshore Healthcare, Gemiuns, Regional Mental Health and others will be on site. Santa will also be on hand to bring a little cheer and joy to everyone in attendance.
There are approximately 93,000 people in Northwest Indiana struggling with hunger. More than 55,000 of those are children and seniors relying on a fixed income.
To volunteer, donate or get food assistance, visit foodbanknwi.org.