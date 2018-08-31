MERRILLVILLE — The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is launching its 7th annual Hunger Action Month fresh mobile marketplace this Saturday.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at the Food Bank’s new food distribution facility at 6490 Broadway in Merrillville, according to the nonprofit’s news release. The distribution center was previously at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland.
The kickoff will be the first large-scale distribution held at the organization’s new home, where organizers will provide fresh, nutritious food assistance to more than 500 people.
“Thousands of Northwest Indiana neighbors struggle with hunger every day. And for families who are simply trying to make ends meet, fresh produce and protein can be even more difficult to find or afford,” Steve Beekman, executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, said in a news release.
“The Hunger Action Month Mobile Marketplace has always focused on fresh fruits and vegetables—and this year we want to provide more fresh produce and protein than ever before.”
The event is free and open to any Northwest Indiana resident in need of food assistance. Items include fresh eggs, milk, fruits and vegetables, proteins, and other food items.
The distribution will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Families receiving food assistance should bring proof of residency, along with bags and boxes to carry items.
More than 100 community members are slated to volunteer at the event.
“This distribution provides critical food assistance to many of our neighbors, but it wouldn’t be possible without the community’s time, talents, and support,” Beekman said in the release.
According to the nonprofit, Hunger Action Month is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 42 million Americans — including more than 90,000 people right here in Northwest Indiana — are food insecure.
In Lake and Porter counties, one in seven people struggle with hunger and may not know where they’ll find their next meal. One in five kids may not have enough to eat.
The Food Bank is also hosting its first “Ride the Region” event, which kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the food bank facility in Merrillville and ending at Wildrose Brewing Company in Griffith.
The 75-mile charity trek will go on — rain or shine — according to Emily Cutka, spokeswoman for the nonprofit.
Other Hunger Action Month events include: Hops for Hunger on Sept. 14 hosted by Off Square Brewing; Fight Hunger, Get Fit Sept. 15 at the Food Bank; and the 16th Annual Hunger Hike on Sept. 29 at Oak Ridge Prairie.