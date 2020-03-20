Food Bank of NWI remains open, seeking donations

MERRILLVILLE — The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana remains open and is proceeding cautiously to continue providing food in this growing time of need, according to Executive Director Victor Garcia.

"Our management staff are in regular and consistent communication with leaders from the Indiana State Department of Health, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, the Feeding America partner food banks locally and nationally, the Lake County Homeland Security & Emergency Management Agency, Meals on Wheels, the District 1 Hospital Emergency Planning Committee, and other food and emergency response organizations," he said.

The food bank is providing services through its drive-thru mobile market food distributions, Garcia said.

"We are prepacking approximately 40 pounds of nutritious groceries and distributing them to up to 550 households each time, while supplies last," he said. "We will offer the distributions several times per week at various sites throughout Lake and Porter Counties."

To find the most recent schedule, visit foodbanknwi.org/mobilemarketplace or check for updates at the food bank's Facebook page.

Pop-up milk distributions also continue in Lake and Porter counties, according to the food bank. Updates are available on Facebook.