GARY — The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana's signature fundraising event combines a sensory experience with an opportunity to fight hunger in the area.
The Soiree gets started at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Aquatorium in Marquette Park, 6918 Oak Ave. in Gary.
“The Soiree features a gathering of local chefs, restaurants, breweries and entertainers committed to fighting hunger,” said Riley Egan, the events and outreach associate at the Food Bank. “Guests can expect to experience some of the best tastes, sights and sounds from around the Region.”
Tickets are $50 each, and proceeds will benefit the organization's general operating budget.
“With the funds raised from the Soiree, we would like to provide at least 100,000 meals to children, adults and seniors throughout Northwest Indiana,” Egan said.
Guests at the Soiree are sure to find something to satisfy their taste buds with Asparagus, Timbrook Kitchens, Ivy Tech Community College, Little Italy, Gamba Ristorante, St. Teresa of Avila – Cafe Manna, Smallcakes, Strack & Van Til, Foody’s and J’s Breakfast Club participating in the event.
Wines samples will be offered by Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant, Egan said. Guests also can taste beer from Sun King Brewery.
Live musical entertainment will be provided by the Calumet Ridge Jazz Ensemble, Egan said.
In addition to the dinner by the bite, drinks and entertainment, there will be a silent auction and raffles at the event, which is in its fourth year.
Visit foodbanknwi.org/soiree2019 to purchase tickets.