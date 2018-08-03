CROWN POINT — The rows of food vendors at the Lake County Fair on Friday might have attracted a little more attention than usual.
The inaugural Frugal Friday at the fair brought deals that helped keep wallets padded while also satisfying appetites.
Each of the food vendors there had a $2 special that ran throughout the day. Corn dogs, mini-donuts, soft pretzels, corn on the cob, pizza and lemonade were among the dishes available at the $2 rate.
Many posted signs describing what they were offering at the reduced charge. For those who didn't have their specials advertised, it was common to hear people ask, “what do you have for $2,” as they approached the vendors.
Many hungry fairgoers found Frugal Friday to be a cost-effective way to purchase meals for the entire family.
In addition to offering opportunities to save some money, the Frugal Friday program set out to accomplish several goals to enhance the fair experience.
There is no shortage of food options available from the concessions vendors, and the $2 specials made it affordable to try multiple dishes, Lake County Fair Secretary Arlene Marcinek said. That also could help reduce the time people spent on deciding what food items to buy.
Dyer residents Bradly and Sarah Buikema were among those taking advantage of the Frugal Friday offerings.
They said they enjoyed sampling a variety of dishes that included pizza and an elephant ear.
Sarah Buikema said the low rates also provided an opportunity for people to try foods they might not typically buy.
Mark Kleeblatt said the Frugal Friday program made him feel like he was getting his money's worth at the fair.
Kleeblatt said he bought a $2 hamburger while he was there Friday afternoon, and he was planning to stop at some other vendors during his visit.
“I've got to get my corn,” Kleeblatt said.