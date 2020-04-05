For Catholics, Holy Week goes online

Stanish advises Catholics to approach this Holy Week as they would any other year.

“Participate in the liturgies via the livestream by dressing up, creating a sacred prayer space in your home in order to connect you to the Church,” Stanish said. “Follow along with the readings, respond to the dialogue, stand/sit/kneel as is fitting. Anything we can do that helps to bring a sense of normalcy will guard against any temptation toward fear or anxiety.”

At Our Lady of Consolation in Merrillville, the Rev. Peter Muha is coming off sinus surgery and hopes to begin livestreaming this week. The pastor said it breaks his heart to hear parishioners’ sorrow over the suspension of public Masses.

However, the pastor said, “We are so blessed to have many resources, both on TV and online, that we can turn to, to help keep the spirit of Holy Week and be able to participate remotely in the liturgies that will be broadcast and livestreamed.

For the Rev. Kevin Huber, pastor at Queen of All Saints and St. Mary, both in Michigan City, the challenge of celebrating Mass in an empty church “has also helped me to appreciate the value of the faithful in worship.”