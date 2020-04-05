For Catholics, Holy Week goes online

When the Rev. Michael Yadron, pastor at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Munster, projected the temporary suspension of public Masses due to COVID-19 to continue past Easter, his boss proved his words prophetic.
Bishop Robert J. McClory of the Catholic Diocese of Gary announced March 26 the suspension of all public Holy Week services, from Palm Sunday to Easter.
As the Roman Catholic Church enters one of the holiest weeks in its calendar, parishes are using technology and social media to preach the Gospel.
Even with modern technology, however, there will be no distribution of palms, ceremonial washing of the feet, or veneration of the relic of the true cross of Jesus. For Hispanics, there will be no Via Crucis Viviente, Living Way of the Cross, a procession through the streets reenacting Jesus’ last hours.
“This is a very sad time for all of us,” said Yadron, a priest for nearly 37 years, “but I am behind it 100%. The safety of God's people comes first.”
St. Thomas More has been offering daily livestreams of Mass, in addition to streams of devotions and other faith-related topics. As is the case at other parishes daily Mass can also be viewed from the parish webpage, Facebook, YouTube and other social media sites.
As Yadron has been conveying online, “We need to use this time as an opportunity to draw closer to God. We need to focus on what we have and on our desire for closer union with God. It will make the day that we are all reunited that much more special.”
In later comments to the people of the diocese, McClory called this season a “wonderful time to reflect on our Lenten commitment.”
As part of this re-evaluation of Lent, the bishop suggested new ways of outreach to others, new spiritual practices, and other forms of fasting.
According to Colleen Rabine, communications director for the diocese, “per a decree from the Holy See (Rome), priests received instructions from our Office of Worship that there is to be no blessing or distribution of palms this weekend.”
Parishes get creative
Some parishes are using creative means to reach their members. The staff at St. Paul in Valparaiso is splicing together images of the church, choir recordings and other music for daily online meditations.
St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center at Valparaiso University will be livestreaming its Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Easter Vigil and Easter Masses on its main Facebook page.
While it is heartbreaking that Holy Week will be celebrated in private, the Rev. Christopher Stanish, chaplain at St. Teresa, noted, “It is also consoling that we have so many people who are entering into worship via livestreaming. One of the most important things we can do as a church is to continue to support the common good and pray for the well being of all.”
Stanish advises Catholics to approach this Holy Week as they would any other year.
“Participate in the liturgies via the livestream by dressing up, creating a sacred prayer space in your home in order to connect you to the Church,” Stanish said. “Follow along with the readings, respond to the dialogue, stand/sit/kneel as is fitting. Anything we can do that helps to bring a sense of normalcy will guard against any temptation toward fear or anxiety.”
At Our Lady of Consolation in Merrillville, the Rev. Peter Muha is coming off sinus surgery and hopes to begin livestreaming this week. The pastor said it breaks his heart to hear parishioners’ sorrow over the suspension of public Masses.
However, the pastor said, “We are so blessed to have many resources, both on TV and online, that we can turn to, to help keep the spirit of Holy Week and be able to participate remotely in the liturgies that will be broadcast and livestreamed.
For the Rev. Kevin Huber, pastor at Queen of All Saints and St. Mary, both in Michigan City, the challenge of celebrating Mass in an empty church “has also helped me to appreciate the value of the faithful in worship.”
Since the suspension of public Masses, Huber said, “I have seen the deep devotion of the Catholic faithful for the sacrament of the Eucharist. The Catholic faithful should allow themselves to experience this sacramental hunger, to acknowledge their relationship with the Lord and their desire to receive him sacramentally.”
Huber also recommends exploring online resources, spending time in chapels or churches, praying Lenten devotions or reading Gospel accounts of Jesus’ passion. The parish’s Eucharistic adoration chapel remains open for individual prayer.
The Rev. Rick Holy, pastor at St. Edward in Lowell, said while pastors anticipated the bishop’s decision, it is still disappointing.
Focus on what can be done
Holy recommends parishioners “can still observe (Holy Week days) in their homes and in their hearts, remembering the important events that took place during the last week of Jesus' life. I'm encouraging them to focus on what they can do and not on what they can't under the present conditions.”
The Lowell pastor suggests the faithful hold a family dinner on Holy Thursday, recall Jesus’ death on Good Friday, think of Jesus in the tomb on Holy Saturday and celebrate Jesus’ victory over death on Easter.
Sacred Heart in LaPorte is streaming Masses online in English and Spanish. Its pastor, the Rev. Ian Williams, said while streaming is not the same as physical presence, “we can and will still be spiritually gathered as a family to proclaim the triumph of Jesus over sin and death.
The Rev. Ted Mauch, pastor at St. Joseph in Dyer, counsels the faithful to continue praying for one another.
“I also have encouraged Catholics to create home altars or prayer corners in a quiet place of their home, where they place a devotional image, such as a picture of Our Lord or a crucifix, and a candle, maybe a rosary, or other devotional objects,” Mauch said, “and to spend some time each day in prayer there, away from the all the other responsibilities of their day.”
At St. Bridget in Hobart, the Rev. Benjamin Ross confesses that celebrating Mass with just his brother present was “eerie.”
For those seeking guidance and direction these day, Ross said, “I would encourage all Catholics to keep praying. Jesus recommends to pray from your inner room and make a spiritual communion.”